No campfires! Open air fire ban issued for the city of Ottawa

An open air fire ban is now in effect for the city of Ottawa.

Ottawa Fire issued the open air fire ban on Sunday, as the forecast called for temperatures to hit 31 C.

Campfires, brush piles and wood burning outdoor fireplaces are not permitted during the ban.

A fire ban is declared by Ottawa's fire chief or his designate and is based "largely on environmental conditions," according to the city of Ottawa.

The city of Ottawa has only received 25.8 mm of rain so far in July, with 20.8 mm falling on one day.

On Saturday, the National Capital Commission issued an open air fire ban for Gatineau Park.

����An #OpenAirFireBan is now in effect for the entire city of Ottawa.



Campfires, brush piles, and wood burning outdoor fireplaces are not permitted during a ban. #OttNews #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/n6bQ2QFCYq