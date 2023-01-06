No Canadian airports or airlines on most on-time ranking: analytics firm

Canadian airports and airlines were absent from a global ranking of the most on-time airlines and airports by an aviation analytics firm.

The new report by Cirium, published Tuesday, found that Azul Airlines, a Brazilian carrier based in Barueri, was named as the firm’s “global leader in on-time performance” for 2022.

Factors such as on-time performance, operational complexity and airline’s ability to limit the impact of flight disruption to its passengers were analyzed for the airlines to be determined as award winners, Cirium said in a news release.

The rankings published encapsulate a turbulent year for the airline industry that is struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and continue to face disruptions and “resource challenges”, the analytics firm stated in the report. Despite that, there were airlines that rose to the challenge, it said.

Other airlines listed as the “most on-time” included All Nippon Airways, an airline based out of Japan and another major Japanese airline, Japan Airlines.

However, there was some mention of Canadian airlines when broken down by region. WestJet and Air Canada were named number nine and 10 respectively on the firm’s top 10 airlines in North America list.

Topping that ranking was Delta Airlines, followed by United Airlines and Alaska Airlines as second and third.

When it came to airports, no Canadian airports were listed on the “top performing” list. The airport that was ranked first was Haneda Airport in Tokyo, followed by Kempegowda International Airport in India, and Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah.

