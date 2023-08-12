No casino and resort coming to Oneida Nation of the Thames
Oneida Nation of the Thames will not be home to a casino and destination resort.
In a letter posted to social media, Chief Todd Cornelus said, “After much due diligence, it was determined that this was not the right fit for Oneida. Considerations were given to the safety of the community, liability to the Nation and the financial feasibility.”
In 2019, the Elected Chief and Council was approached by an independent enterprise with a proposal for the development. Chief and Council of the time engaged in discussions to explore the potential plan.
As reported in 2021, Oneida leadership was looking into partnering with MJM Enterprises Development out of Detroit to develop the facility.
At the time, Chief Adrian Chrisjohn said the project will help provide improved emergency response, health care and housing opportunities — along with a safe drinking water supply.
In 2021, Mike Malik, an MJM Enterprises representative, was quoted as saying the site has tremendous potential, located between Highway 402 and Highway 401.
