No cause yet for Vancouver house fire that killed child, 2 other family members

The smell of smoke lingered Monday after a house fire in Vancouver killed three members of the same family, including a child, and injured two others.

Fire officials have yet to confirm what sparked the flames Sunday.

Assistant Chief Brian Bertuzzi confirmed a child under 10 years old, their mother and grandfather were killed, while the grandmother and father suffered smoke inhalation.

A handwritten sign placed near the front steps of the charred bungalow reads, “We love you, Ivan” and “Our prayers to you, mom (and) grandpa.”

Susana Mora lives in a neighbouring home and says she was in lying awake with her young son when she heard loud voices and screams.

Mora says she heard a loud noise, like a pop, and the yelling intensified, but she couldn't understand because the voices weren't in English.

Fire Chief Karen Fry said Sunday the basement suite of the home was “fully enveloped” in flames when rescue personnel arrived around 7:30 a.m. Sunday to find two adults injured outside, while the other family members were still inside.

It wasn't yet known whether smoke alarms in the home were working, Fry said in a statement.

Preliminary findings from the investigation did not indicate anything suspicious, the statement said.

A land title search showed Kam Wing Chik, listed as a businessman, and Miriam Yuk Chun Bob, a nurse, bought the home in 1991.

Another handwritten sympathy note left outside the home was addressed to “Mrs. Chik” and three other people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2022.