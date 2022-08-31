No charges after report of man taking pictures of children at playground: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police says no charges will be laid following an investigation into a report that a man was taking pictures of children at a Bedford, N.S., playground.

Police received a report of "suspicious circumstances" on Saturday, when a woman said a man was taking pictures of her children at a playground in the 300 block of Gary Martin Drive.

The woman told police when she approached the man and asked him to stop, he got into a vehicle and drove away.

"Through the course of the investigation the man was identified," said Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod in an email to CTV News Wednesday.

"A thorough investigation was conducted and there was no evidence to support charges in this case."