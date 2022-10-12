No charges after weapons call in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police say they’ve determined no criminal offence was committed after a man was allegedly seen with an axe in the area of Victoria Street North and Weber Street West.

At 12:48 p.m. on Wednesday, police tweeted that an individual had been arrested after a weapons call in the area.

Just over an hour later, police said officers determined no criminal offence had occurred.

Police said there is no threat to public safety and no charges were laid in connection to the call.

