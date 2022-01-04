No charges against Chatham-Kent police officer in shooting of 63-year-old man
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has found no reasonable grounds to believe that a Chatham-Kent police service officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the shooting and serious injuries suffered by a 63-year-old man in Tilbury last September.
Officers responded to a call on Sept. 5, 2021, involving a man reportedly armed with guns. Officers saw the man exit his garage holding a crowbar.
After refusing repeated requests to drop the crowbar, two officers discharged their tasers.
According to the SIU, the man dropped the crowbar and removed his hand from his jacket, before he was observed holding an object and pointing it at officers.
An officer discharged his firearm at the man four times, striking him with two bullets. The officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived.
SIU Director Joseph Martino has ruled the subject “official’s use of lethal force” was not unreasonable. According to Martino, the officer has reason to believe the man was pointing a firearm at another officer “whose life was in imminent danger.”
-
Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens up in NewmarketA mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened in Newmarket on Wednesday.
-
Ontario hospital closing health centre in Niagara due to staff shortageNiagara Health is shutting down its urgent health centre in Fort Erie, Ont., on Thursday due to shortages of staff and increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients.
-
Home sales in Metro Vancouver reached record high in 2021, latest real estate report saysHome sales in Metro Vancouver reached a record high in 2021 with experts saying the pandemic played a significant role.
-
140M rapid tests, more pediatric COVID-19 doses coming this month, feds sayThe federal government is planning to send 140 million rapid tests to the provinces and territories in January. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the federal government would 'quadruple' the number of rapid tests it sent across the country last month.
-
OHL updated expected in 'very near future'The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) says it’s working on a plan to continue the current season.
-
Bhogal sentenced to life in prison for murder of Windsor womanJitesh Bhogal has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Windsor woman.
-
Here’s how COVID-19 rules differ in Ottawa and GatineauAuthorities in Quebec and Ontario have both instituted a fresh round of public health restrictions due to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
-
'Our health-care workers deserve better': Worry grows as Labrador's COVID-19 cases riseTwo of Labrador's Indigenous governments are reporting more cases of COVID-19 in their communities as calls grow for more resources in the region.
-
Man's death in Moose Lake being investigated as a homicide: RCMPOfficers with the Manitoba RCMP are investigating a man’s death in Moose Lake as a homicide.