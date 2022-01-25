No charges against Guelph police officer who struck woman in face

The province's police watchdog has found no reasonable grounds that a Guelph police officer committed a criminal offence in connection to a 2017 incident that left a 43-year-old woman with a concussion.

Ontario's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) released the findings of its investigation into the incident Tuesday.

On Oct. 3, 2017, police arrested the woman for assault, the SIU said in a media release.

While entering the main entrance into the lobby at police headquarters the officer in question brought her to the ground. Later while in the booking area, the woman kicked the officer's right leg.

The officer struck her face with an open hand, forced her down onto the bench and pinned her down for a few seconds.

She was released from custody the same day and went to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a concussion.

Special Investigations Unit Director Joseph Martino said he was unable to reasonably conclude the force used by the officer was excessive.

"With specific reference to the strike used by the officer, he had just been assaulted and was entitled in the moment to take immediate action to deter any further attack on his person," Martino said in the report.

The SIU has closed the file.