No charges against Guelph police officers after man's orbital bone broken during arrest

The province's Special Investigations Unit has found no grounds to charge two Guelph police officers in connection to an October 2021 arrest in which a 42-year-old man suffered a broken orbital bone.

According to a report by the SIU released Thursday, on Oct. 17, 2021 officers were called to the Royal Inn and Suites on Carden Street in Guelph. A hotel employee called 911 to report a woman staying at the hotel had told her she had just been assaulted by her partner.

Police arrived and arrested the man in a fourth-floor room. While being led down the hotel stairwell with his hands handcuffed behind his back, the man spat repeatedly at one of the officers. Officers then forced the man to the ground, breaking one of the bones around his right eye.

Special Investigation Unit Director Joseph Martino concluded the use of force by the officers was justified. The man spat repeatedly in the direction of one of the officers and was told to stop doing so. When he then spat in the officer's face, "the officers were entitled to resort to a measure of force to prevent the continuation of the man's behaviour," said Martino.

"A takedown in these circumstances would appear to have been a rational and proportionate response to the situation at hand as it would immediately neutralize the complainant without the need for strikes of any nature or the use of weapons," Martino said.

While the man's orbital bone was fractured during the takedown, Martino said he was unable to reasonably conclude that the injury was due to unlawful conduct by the officers involved.