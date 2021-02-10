The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has determined OPP officer will not be charged after a man was injured during an arrest in Tilbury.

The SIU report says a 49-year-old man suffered fractured ribs and a dog bite wound in the course of his arrest by OPP officers on July 25, 2020.

Video captured at the scene shows the complainant and another person cutting a fence, entering a hydro compound, collecting copper wire, and putting the wire in their car, according to the SIU. The video also recorded the arrival of the police officers and the complainant’s flight from the scene.

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s arrest and injuries.

“In light of the events that had preceded the arrest, including the complainant’s spirited flight from police and the possibility he might be in possession of a weapon, the SO (subject officer) was in my view entitled to wish to effect the complainant’s arrest as quickly as possible. Against this backdrop, I am unable to reasonably conclude that the SO’s knee strikes fell afoul of the limits prescribed by the criminal law even if, as I accept, they probably were the cause of the Complainant’s broken ribs.”