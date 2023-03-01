No charges against Windsor police officers after man injured while in custody: SIU
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has found officers did not commit any criminal offence in connection to a man’s injuries sustained while in police custody.
According to an SIU report, a 57-year-old man was inside a cell at police headquarters on Oct. 31, 2022 after being arrested for damaging a vehicle.
Following a video hearing, the man was to be remanded into custody at the Southwest Detention Centre, however, he refused to leave his cell to be transferred.
Windsor police were notified and after “trying to reason with the man” officers went into the cell and an interaction ensued, the report states.
The man was eventually handcuffed and taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with two right lateral rib fractures.
Following an investigation into the incident, SIU director Joe Martino determined there was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges and the file has been closed.
