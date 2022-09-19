No charges against woman pushed by police officer in social media video
A woman who was taken into custody after she was pushed to the ground by an Edmonton Police Service officer will not face any charges related to the incident.
A video of the shove was released to social media last week.
EPS claims the woman was armed with a knife and refused to drop it before the video was filmed.
The officer will not face consequences because EPS found that he used the least amount of force possible to safely arrest her.
A spokesperson confirmed on Monday that the woman had not been charged.
“As intoxication was considered a factor in the weapon’s complaint and there was no willing complainant, officers chose not to charge the woman,” said Carolin Maran of EPS. “Instead, her outstanding warrants were processed, she was provided a meal and when officers felt she no longer presented a danger to others, she was released. As charges were not laid in relation to this incident, we will not be releasing her name or other additional investigative details.”
The video of the push sparked a protest at EPS headquarters on Sunday.
