No charges expected after police intercept wrong way driver on Highway 401

Essex County OPP say they stopped a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Windsor before anyone was injured.

Police received multiple reports of a wrong-way driver on the 401 on Wednesday around 3:15 p.m.

Officers say each call from the public provided an update, as the vehicle was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes for a distance.

An officer in a marked patrol vehicle was able to intercept and successfully stop the vehicle in a live lane before having the driver move off to the shoulder. There was heavy traffic in the area at the time.

During the course of the investigation, police determined that there was no intention by the 86-year-old female driver, as they explained that they had entered the Highway in the wrong direction and did not know what to do.

“In the event you find yourself in this situation, you should pull over to the shoulder immediately, and do not drive against traffic for risk of a collision,” states a OPP release.

No charges are expected in this incident, a request for a drivers licence evaluation will be submitted.