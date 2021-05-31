No charges expected following firearms call: Winnipeg police

No charges are expected after multiple police officers responded to a suspected firearms incident on an Elmwood street Monday afternoon.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service responded to the incident in the 200 block of Munroe Avenue.

Police vehicles were seen on the street and in the back alley.

Monday evening, police told CTV News, responding officers found the incident to be a dispute between people living in the home and other people that they knew.

Police said officers have since left the scene and no charges are expected to be laid.