No charges expected following hazardous substance found at Tecumseh Road East parking lot: Windsor police

Windsor police confirm a substance found on the scene of a hazmat investigation Tuesday where several officers were taken to the hospital for potential exposure was in fact hazardous.

Police say the substance was collected to be safely disposed of and while it was identified, details of the substance will not be released as “this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.”

On Tuesday, police responded to a call at the Canadian Tire parking lot in the 8500 block of Tecumseh Road around 9:30 a.m. While at the call, a substance was found inside a vehicle which was believed to be hazardous.

The scene was contained and Windsor Fire and Rescue along with EMS attended the area due to the potential hazmat situation.

Multiple Units, including the Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU), which provides specialized response to incidents involving chemicals, also attended the scene.

Police say several first responding officers were decontaminated on scene, while others were taken to the hospital for potential exposures to the substance.

All officers who were transported to the hospital have since been released.

“We would once again like to thank all emergency services involved in this call and hospital staff who took care of our officers,” a WPS news release says. “This was a collaborative effort by all persons involved.”

Police say there are no charges expected in relation to the hazardous substance being located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.