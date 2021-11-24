No charges for Brantford police officer who used anti-riot weapon against man: SIU

Ontario's police watchdog says there will be no charges handed out for a Brantford police officer who shot an anti-riot weapon at a man fleeing from them.

Officers were executing a search warrant of a residence on Rawdon Street back on July 27 when a 40-year-old man fled from the home, according to a Wednesday news release.

Officials say that once the man was on the roof of a neighbour's home, officers discharged the Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN), a weapon that fires either foam, wood, or tear gas payloads, as well as a different, taser-like weapon.

The man was not seriously hurt as he was arrested, according to the Special Investigation Unit (SIU).