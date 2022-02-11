No charges for Chatham-Kent officer who discharged less-lethal firearm at man armed with machete: SIU
A Chatham-Kent police officer has been cleared by the SIU after discharging a “less-lethal firearm” at a 51-year-old man last summer.
A report from the SIU says officers responded to the man’s home on the evening of July 14 following a 911 hang-up.
The report says the man, while carrying a crossbow, confronted officers when they arrived and told them to leave.
After refusing to surrender to police, the man exited his home with a machete and refused commands to stop walking toward officers.
The SIU says one officer discharged a foam round at the man and at about the same time, two officers discharged their tasers.
The man fell to the ground and was handcuffed.
The SIU says he was not seriously injured.
SIU Director Joseph Martino concluded the firearm discharged by the officer was “reasonably necessary force” and has found no reasonable ground to suggest the officer committed a criminal offence.
The file has been closed.
