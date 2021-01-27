The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has determined there will be no charges for Essex County OPP officers after a teenager’s arrest in Leamington.

The SIU said on May 6, 2020, a 17-year-old male was sent to hospital from the OPP Leamington Detachment, where he was in custody, for treatment of an apparent drug overdose.

The SIU investigation identified the officer who had earlier arrested the teenager and lodged him in cells.

SIU Director Joseph Martino has determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the teen’s arrest and subsequent admission to hospital.