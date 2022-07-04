No charges for LPS officer following collision between motorcycle and car: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared an officer with the London Police Service (LPS) in relation to a collision that seriously injured a 22-year-old man in March.

According to a press release issued Monday, Director of the SIU Joseph Martino found “no reasonable grounds” to believe that a London police officer committed a criminal offense on March 2, 2022, when a motorcyclist and car collided in north London.

The LPS officer was in a marked police SUV travelling on Oxford Street when he noticed two motorcycles, one of which matched the description of a motorcycle that had fled police earlier in the day.

When the traffic light turned green, the motorcycles turned in different directions, and the officer decided to follow one of them.

The SIU said the officer then turned on the cruiser’s emergency lights and motioned for the motorcyclist to pull over. The motorcyclist momentarily came to a stop, but then sped away.

The officer pursued the motorcycle and scanned side streets in an attempt to relocate it.

At the intersection of St. George Street and Regent Street, the officer saw the motorcycle lying on the road after it had collided with another vehicle.

The motorcyclist suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured orbital bone, according to SIU.

“Director Martino determined the officer did not transgress the limits of care prescribed by the criminal law in the events that preceded the collision,” according to the release.

Because there will be no criminal charges, the case is now closed.

The SIU is an independent authority responsible for investigating the conduct of officials, such as police, that resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, or the discharge of a weapon at another person.