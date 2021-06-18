No charges for OPP officers in relation to Leamington arrest: SIU

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit determined there are “no reasonable grounds” to believe OPP in Leamington used excessive force when arresting a break and enter suspect.

OPP officers responded to a break and enter call on Feb. 20, 2021 in the Erie Street North and Clark Street West area. Police attended the scene and found the suspect had fled on a bike.

The two attending officers broadcast the man’s description provided by the store owner over the radio and went looking for him.

The suspect was taken to the station after his arrest and transported to hospital to be treated for an injury. He was later released.

As a result of the interaction, the OPP notified the SIU which invoked its mandate.

SIU director Joseph Martino has since determined there is no basis for proceeding with criminal charges and the file is now closed.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers in incidences that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.