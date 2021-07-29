No charges from SIU following motorcycle crash in Brantford

The province's Special Investigations Unit says there are no grounds to charge a Brantford police officer following a collision involving a motorcycle in March.

The SIU said the officer started following a driver on March 31 because there was a warrant out for his arrest. The man ended up losing control of the motorcycle, went into oncoming traffic and fell from his motorbike.

Officials said the man fractured his left hand and leg.

The SIU said Thursday there was no basis for criminal charges in the incident.

The file is now closed, according to the SIU.