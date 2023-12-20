No charges in B.C. 2022 Christmas Eve bus crash that left 4 dead
The British Columbia Prosecution Service says there will be no charges stemming from a bus crash on an icy highway in the province's Interior last Christmas Eve that killed four people.
Service spokesman Dan McLaughlin says it reached the decision after the Crown counsel assessing the allegations concluded that the standard for charges had not been met.
The prosecution service guideline says in order for charges to be approved, there must be a "substantial likelihood of conviction" based on the strength of the evidence as well as the public interest being served in a prosecution.
The crash of the bus operated by Alberta-based Ebus happened on Highway 97C, the Okanagan Connector, east of Merritt, when the bus went off the road and flipped on its side.
Police said extremely icy road conditions caused the rollover, with driving conditions described as "very poor with ice and snow on the road surface along with rain and hail falling."
Four of the 40-plus people on the bus died in the crash, which prompted the Interior Health authority to trigger a code orange response for a mass-casualty event.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2023.
-
Videos show moment police arrest driver of stolen U-Haul following lengthy pursuit across TorontoVideo footage has surfaced showing the moment when police pulled the driver out of a stolen U-Haul truck and arrested him, following a lengthy pursuit throughout the streets of Toronto.
-
‘It's impossible’: reaction to feds plan to brake the sales of gas-powered vehiclesThere are some who feel the federal government’s target for the end of gas-powered vehicles belongs in the back seat.
-
Manitoba shipping company signs agreement with Hudbay Minerals to ship products through Port of ChurchillAn Indigenous-owned company in Manitoba has reached an agreement with a mining company to transport minerals to the Port of Churchill in order to access international markets.
-
South Grenville high school students celebrate Christmas by serving festive meal to neighbouring schoolStudents at a South Grenville high school prepared a feast for children and teachers at a nearby elementary school to enjoy.
-
Bringing peace to St. Clair CollegeA new monument has been installed on the main campus at St. Clair College.
-
'It is really sad': Children at Cape Breton youth centre ask for food instead of toys in letters to SantaThe staff at Clifford Street Youth Centre in North Sydney, N.S., was surprised to learn what some of the children were asking for in their letters to Santa.
-
Crews call it a wrap until spring on Orillia road construction projectFollowing years of road construction, delays and detours, motorists in Orillia can celebrate the near completion of a significant project connecting the waterfront to the downtown with the reopening of Centennial Drive.
-
'Wrapping Gifts for a Cure': Volunteers raising money for cystic fibrosis research at Calgary mallAmongst the Christmas mayhem at Southcentre Mall, Cystic Fibrosis Canada has a booth set up staffed with volunteers ready to wrap any sized gift. It's the biggest fundraiser for the agency that is trying to raise money for research this holiday season.
-