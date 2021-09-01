No charges in stabbing death of Nova Scotia man in Ottawa, police say
Ottawa police say no one will face charges in connection to the stabbing death of a 19-year-old Nova Scotia man in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood this summer.
Eric Hewer died after being stabbed in the area of Metcalfe and Albert Streets on July 26. Police were called to the area for a stabbing incident and located two stabbing victims.
On July 28, police said investigators were looking to speak with anyone with information about an altercation between three e-scooter riders and a black Volkswagen at the time of the stabbing.
Police announced on Wednesday that the Homicide Unit has concluded its investigation into the altercation that led to the stabbing death of Hewer, and no charges will be laid.
"After an extensive review of this incident, Homicide investigators have determined that the individual acted in self-defence and as such, there are no reasonable and probable grounds to lay a criminal charge," said police.
Friends and family say Hewer had just moved to Ottawa to start a new job. A GoFundMe page in memory of Hewer said he was out celebrating the new job and his 19th birthday.
Hewer was Ottawa's 12th homicide victim of 2021.
