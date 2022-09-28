No charges laid after Sault woman, 90, dies in collision

Sault Ste. Marie Police have completed their investigation of an Aug. 30 collision that killed a 90-year-old woman.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that no one has been charged in the case, which took place Aug. 30 around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Wellington Street East and Kohler Street.

The collision involved two vehicles: a silver Nissan SUV driven by the victim and a silver Dodge pickup driven by a 28-year-old.

"The investigation revealed the Nissan was stopped at the stop sign on Kohler Street at Wellington Street East and the pickup truck was eastbound on Wellington Street East," police said.

"The Nissan then made a left turn from Kohler Street onto Wellington Street East, failing to yield for the Dodge pickup truck, resulting in the pickup striking the SUV."

The driver of the Nissan was transported to hospital where they later succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision.

"No charges have been laid in relation to this incident," police said.