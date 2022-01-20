No charges laid against cop involved in Gravenhurst skate park confrontation last spring

No charges will be laid against a police officer following a video that surfaced online of an interaction between the officer and a Gravenhurst youth at a skate park last spring.

At the time, the skate park was closed under the provincial stay-at-home order.

The OPP said officers arrived to speak with the youths at the park, which police said led to the "confrontation" between one officer and one young individual.

The video posted to social media and shared hundreds of times shows the boy falling to the ground after an officer appears to either pull the boy's scooter away or push him.

Onlookers are heard on the video yelling that the young man is 12-years-old; however, police have not confirmed his age.

The OPP commissioner requested Peel Regional Police Services to investigate the April 18, 2021 incident.

During the investigation, the officer involved was assigned to administrative duties.

Provincial police confirmed on Thursday that Peel Regional Police Services concluded its investigation "and determined that no criminal charges are warranted."

The OPP Professional Standards Unit is reviewing the findings of the investigation to determine if charges are warranted under the Police Services Act, which sets out the standards and expected behaviour for police officers.

The officer has returned to active duty. His identity has not be provided.

With files from CTV's Craig Momney