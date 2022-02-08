No charges laid following fatal two-vehicle crash in Essex County
A 19-year-old has succumbed to injuries sustained following a two-vehicle crash in Essex County.
OPP responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision where police say a Nissan passenger vehicle was driving southbound on Essex County Road 23 (Arner Townline) and was struck the intersection at Essex County Road 20, by a westbound Freightliner flatbed truck
Both occupants of the vehicles were taken to hospital; one with minor injuries and one with life threatening injuries.
Police say Ethan Strickland, 19, of Windsor was pronounced deceased at the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
The OPP's Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) was called to the scene. The intersection was closed in both directions for the police investigation.
Police say the road has since reopened and the investigation is complete. No charges will be laid.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
