No charges laid following fatal two-vehicle crash in Essex County

A 19-year-old has succumbed to injuries sustained following a two-vehicle crash in Essex County.

OPP responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision where police say a Nissan passenger vehicle was driving southbound on Essex County Road 23 (Arner Townline) and was struck the intersection at Essex County Road 20, by a westbound Freightliner flatbed truck

Both occupants of the vehicles were taken to hospital; one with minor injuries and one with life threatening injuries.

Police say Ethan Strickland, 19, of Windsor was pronounced deceased at the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The OPP's Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) was called to the scene. The intersection was closed in both directions for the police investigation.

Police say the road has since reopened and the investigation is complete. No charges will be laid.

