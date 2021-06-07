No charges laid in connection to hate-motivated posters in Waterloo Region

No charges will be laid in connection to a series of racial and hate-motivated posters distributed around Waterloo Region in recent weeks, police say.

On Monday, Waterloo regional police said an investigation had identified the subject responsible for the posters.

According to a release, police consulted with the Crown's Office and determined there was no reasonable prospect of conviction in the court process and no criminal charges will be laid.

Police say they recognize the harm caused by the hate-motivated posted and denounce all forms of hate and racism.

The posters, which contained messages surrounding a so-called 'White Lives Matter' movement, had been located in Wilmot Township, Wellesley Township and in Kitchener.