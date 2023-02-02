No charges laid in officer-involved shooting: IIU

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) has cleared a police officer of any wrongdoing during an officer-involved shooting last fall.

The incident happened Sept. 27, 2022, when police tried to make an arrest at a home on Barber Street in North Point Douglas.

According to the police report submitted to the IIU, the suspect was armed with a knife and would not comply with commands to put it down. One officer used a Taser on the man, but it had no effect.

The suspect then ran away from police down a back lane. Officers chased after him, repeatedly telling the man to stop and surrender. Again, a Taser was used to little effect.

Police caught up with the suspect a few blocks away on Hallet Street, where they again told him to drop the knife. One officer ended up firing his gun at the man, hitting him in his leg just above the knee.

The suspect was taken to Health Sciences Centre in unstable condition, where he was later upgraded to stable.

The IIU began investigating. The police watchdog organization interviewed six police officers, six civilian witnesses, and the suspect himself during the investigation. The IIU also looked at all reports, notes, and recordings of the incident.

The IIU civilian director said in the final report that the police officer was justified in firing his weapon, and that there are no reasonable grounds to support any charges against the subject officer.

The matter is now considered closed. The full report can be read online.