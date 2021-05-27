'No comment': Officials quiet as rumors of a local Amazon distribution centre swirl

Amidst media reports that Amazon may be looking at the London region for a massive distribution centre, CTV News has confirmed that two warehouses have been leased in the northeast end.

In an email to CTV News London Kapil Lakhotia, CEO and President of the London Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) confirmed the leases near the airport.

While the news of the warehouses in London is certainly welcome, there may be something bigger coming to the area.

Citing unnamed sources the London Free Press reported Thursday morning that Amazon may be looking at the site of the former Ford Plant in Talbotville for a large distribution centre.

When asked about the potential deal Mayor of Southwold Township Grant Jones simply replied, “no comment.”

His brief response was echoed by MPP Jeff Yurek's office which replied, "thanks for reaching out, we have no comment," in an email.

The Ford Plant was closed in 2011 and later torn down, leaving more than 250 hectares of land virtually empty.

There have been potential deals and proposals for the site but none have come to fruition.

While the LEDC is aware of the warehouse leases they also could not comment on the news of a distribution centre.

“We do not have confirmation on the Talbotville plant, and don’t wish to speculate on that development … it would be premature and speculative at this point,” said Lakhotia.

CTV News has reached out to Amazon for comment, but has not yet received a reply.

This is a developing story, more to come…