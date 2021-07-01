No COVID-19 announcement expected Thursday

There won't be a COVID-19 update on Thursday, according to the province.

The province said there won't be a COVID-19 bulletin and online data will not be updated.

COVID-19 information will once again be available on Friday along with the scheduled media briefing.

The province also said changes will be coming to the COVID-19 announcements.

Starting on July 3, COVID-19 media bulletins will only be sent out on weekdays, changing from the seven days a week schedule.

The data on the province's website will continue to be updated on weekends.

Then, starting on July 31, the province plans on sending media bulletins on Mondays and Thursday with COVID-19 data being updated only on weekdays.

The province said the schedule could change based on case counts, vaccination rates and a potential fourth wave in the fall.

As of Wednesday, there have been 56,167 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba and there are 1,395 active cases.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity is 6.2 per cent and it is 5.6 per cent in Winnipeg.

Manitoba has had 1,141 COVID-19-related deaths.