No COVID-19 announcement expected Thursday

There won’t be a COVID-19 update on Thursday, according to the province.

The province said an update to the COVID-19 bulletin and online data will not be provided due to the observation of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

COVID-19 information will once again be available on Friday.

On Wednesday, Manitoba recorded 114 new cases, pushing the total to 60,443 since March 2020.

Of the new cases, 77 were among unvaccinated people, eight were partially vaccinated and 29 were fully vaccinated.

There are 668 active cases and Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is at three per cent.

Manitoba has 86 hospitalizations linked to COVID, 48 of which have active COVID-19. There are also 20 patients in ICU, 14 with active COVID-19 cases.

Of those in hospital with active cases, 34 people are not vaccinated, four people have one dose of a vaccine and 10 are fully vaccinated.

In ICU, 12 are not vaccinated and two are partially vaccinated.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick