No COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over long weekend

Ottawa Public Health is reporting zero COVID-19 deaths over the long weekend.

The latest data on the overall surveillance of COVID-19, influenza, and RSV show COVID-19 activity for the week of Feb. 12 to 18 was similar to the week prior, with high wastewater levels and a moderate testing positivity rate. However, there is no wastewater data for the flu or RSV this week because of the Family Day holiday.

Testing positivity rates for those two viruses are low, with only 0.2 per cent of tests returning positive results and 2.6 per cent for RSV, down from 6.4 per cent the week before.

There are 15 people in hospital with one in intensive care, which is down week-over-week.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 58 patients (as of Feb. 22)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 10 patients (As of Feb. 22)

Montfort Hospital: 5 patients (As of Feb. 16)

CHEO: 4 patients (As of Feb. 22)

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 89,886 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 1,018 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Feb. 14 - 20): 21.3

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 11.6 per cent

Known active cases: 332

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Feb. 21

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 925,441

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 891,800

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 616,260

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 338,645

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 85 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 59 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 35 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 1 in ICU (as of Feb. 21)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 12 in hospital, 3 in ICU (As of Feb. 21)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 in hospital, 0 in ICU (As of Feb. 21)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 0 in ICU (As of Feb. 21)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 79 in hospital, 1 in ICU (As of Feb. 15)

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

5 in hospitals

2 in long-term care homes

12 in retirement homes

5 in group homes

1 in a congregate care/living facility

1 in a supported independent living location

INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS

No current influenza outbreaks

OTHER ONGOING RESPIRATORY OUTBREAKS

2 in long-term care homes

3 in retirement homes

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard.