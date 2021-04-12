No COVID-19 deaths, more than 100 cases in Manitoba reported on Monday

Manitoba's top doctor says more than 100 COVID-19 cases were reported in Winnipeg, and as cases continue to rise in the third wave, the province said the B.1.1.7. variant is becoming the dominant variant.

While there were no deaths related to COVID-19 in Manitoba on Monday, the province reported 114 cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial five-day test positivity rate to 6.2 per cent.

Winnipeg reported the highest number of cases on Monday, with 62 new cases bringing the city's five-day test positivity rate to 5.6 per cent.

The Northern health region saw the second-highest cases on Monday, with 36 new cases identified.

Nine new cases were reported in the Prairie Mountain Health region, four were reported in the Southern Health region, and three were reported in the Interlake-Eastern region.

These cases bring the total number of cases Manitoba has seen in this pandemic to 35,327 – including 1,370 cases currently listed as active and 33,008 people who have recovered. The death toll remains at 949.

In its COVID-19 release, the province released a variant of concern dashboard which will have information on variant cases and will be updated from Tuesday to Saturday. The province said this will be the main source for information, "As the B.1.1.7 is becoming the dominant variant in Manitoba."

The dashboard shows 412 variant of concern cases – including 362 B.1.1.7. cases, 20 B.1.351 cases, and 28 cases not yet specified.

Of these variant cases, 101 are active and 310 people have recovered. There has been one death linked to a COVID-19 variant in Manitoba.

"We know the variants of concern are much more transmissible and we are starting to see the B.1.1.7. variant become more and more prevalent in Manitoba," Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said on Monday.

Roussin 'strongly advised' Manitobans to wear masks as much as possible – now recommending they wear them while gathering with people outdoors.

"We’ve seen in other jurisdictions variant of concern transmission even outdoors."

Roussin said for now this is a strong recommendation, but added public health is reviewing the health orders and restrictions as needed.

This is a developing story. More to come.