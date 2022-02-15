No COVID-19 deaths recorded in Island Health as province eases restrictions

There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday, according to a statement from the B.C. Health Ministry.

Elsewhere in the province, two people died in the Northern Health region. The update brings B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 2,766, including 202 deaths in Island Health.

The statement followed a live news conference in which provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that fitness centres will be allowed to return to full capacity, and adult sports tournaments will be allowed to restart on Feb. 17.

Restrictions on private indoor gatherings will also be dropped at that time.

Bars and nightclubs will also reopen, with patrons allowed to dance and mingle between tables.

Organized events such as weddings and funeral receptions will be allowed to return to indoor venues, while movie theatres, arts venues and sports arenas will return to full capacity.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Eighty-two people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, up from 79 reported Monday but down from 92 confirmed a week ago on Feb. 8.

Meanwhile, 14 patients are receiving critical care in Island Health, up from 12 reported Monday and 10 recorded on Feb. 8.

Around this time last month, on Jan. 18, 58 people were in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, including 10 patients that required intensive care.

NEW CASES

There were 78 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the Island Health region Tuesday and 519 new cases reported provincewide.

However, the Health Ministry said a data error over the weekend means the total number of cases recorded on Tuesday was actually 246 but it did not include cases from Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health.

VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday, approximately 90.4 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 85.3 percent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 55.5 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received three doses.