No COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health for 3rd consecutive day

B.C. health officials say 13 deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in the province Thursday.

Four of the deaths occurred in Fraser Health, four were in Vancouver Coastal Health, three were confirmed in Interior Health and two were reported in Northern Health.

No COVID-19 deaths were reported in Island Health over the past 24 hours. Since the pandemic began, 2,896 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 217 in Island Health.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Health officials have confirmed 391 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. over the past 24 hours.

Of those cases, 85 were reported in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Thursday, 511 people are in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C., including 79 patients who require intensive care.

Fifty-eight patients are in hospital in the island region, down from 60 reported on Wednesday, and down from 68 confirmed a week ago on Feb. 24.

Three patients are receiving critical care in Island Health, the same total reported Wednesday and down from six recorded on Feb. 24.

This time last month, on Feb. 3, 117 patient were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 10 patients who required critical care.

VACCINATIONS

Approximately 90.6 per cent of British Columbians aged five and older have now received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.3 per cent have received two doses.

As of Thursday, roughly 55.9 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.