The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19, but no new deaths Wednesday, however an outbreak has been declared at an elementary school after evidence of community transmission.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 5,934 cases, with 3,977 resolved and 179 deaths, leaving 1,778 active cases.

As of Feb. 8, the health unit puts the region's seven-day incidence rate at 23.8 per 100,000, while the last listed percent positivity was reported for the week ending Jan. 31 at 1.7 per cent.

While those are not the only factors involved when determining what zone the region returns to once the stay-at-home order is lifted, it would likely move Middlesex-London into either the yellow-protect or orange-restrict zone under Ontario's COVID-19 response framework.

While the stay-at-home order ends Feb. 16, there is no word on when health officials will announce what colour will apply.

The MLHU is reporting active outbreaks at six seniors' facilities, but no hospitals.

The London Health Sciences Center says they currently have 21 inpatients, six in critical care, and five staff who are positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the health unit has declared an outbreak at Clara Brenton Public School in London. Officials say the virus may have spread between close contacts at the school.

This is the first outbreak since students returned to in-class learning this month.

The school remains open and only staff and students in close contact with the cases will not be allowed to attend classes.

New cases have also been confirmed at Annandale Public School and Princess Elizabeth Public School.

Those schools also remain open and close contacts have been notified by the Health Unit.

Southwestern Public Health is reporting five ongoing outbreaks at Elgin and Oxford county institutions.

However, no new cases or deaths were reported among the two most serious outbreaks at Caressant Care Retirement Home in Woodstock, where there are a total of 69 cases and two deaths, and PeopleCare Tavistock with a total of 85 cases and 10 deaths.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data, no new deaths were reported in any region:

Elgin-Oxford – seven new, 116 active, 2,398 total, 2,217 resolved, 65 deaths

Huron-Perth – five new, 39 active, 1,272 total, 1,187 resolved, 46 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – three new, 49 active, 1,375 total, 1,283 resolved, 38 deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, 20 active, 665 total, 644 resolved, one death

Sarnia-Lambton – nine new, 51 active, 1,887 total, 1,791 resolved, 44 deaths

Across the province, officials reported fewer than 1,100 cases for a second straight day.