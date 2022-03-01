No COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba Tuesday; hospitalization numbers drop
Manitoba hospitalization numbers continued to drop as the province reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.
According to the province’s dashboard, 463 Manitobans are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, down 11 from Monday. Of the cases on Tuesday, 208 patients are considered to have active cases, an increase of four from the previous day.
Manitoba reports 29 people are receiving intensive care for COVID-19, with 14 patients having active cases.
There are currently 9,606 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba. The province reported 222 new cases on Tuesday, but have cautioned the number of reported cases is likely an undercount as rapid tests are not included in the total.
The five-day test positivity rate is at 15.9 per cent, a slight drop from Monday’s rate of 16.7 per cent.
Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1,680.
The province’s COVID-19 vaccination report remains unchanged from Monday, with 86.2 per cent of eligible Manitobans receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 82 per cent receiving two doses, and 43.8 per cent receiving a booster dose.
