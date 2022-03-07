No COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region over weekend; 22 in hospital

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region over the weekend, the latest dashboard update shows.

Hospitalizations have dropped by two since Friday to 22. There are 12 people receiving treatment in area ICUs.

Another 136 lab-confirmed cases were reported in the region over the weekend. To date, officials have confirmed 40,858 cases of the disease, along with 39,973 recoveries and 400 deaths. There are 474 active cases listed on the region’s dashboard.

There are seven active outbreaks in Waterloo Region’s high-risk settings, including four in hospitals, two in congregate settings and one in long-term care/retirement homes.

The latest vaccination data for Waterloo Region shows 89 per cent of the eligible population aged five and older has one dose and 85 per cent has two doses. Fifty-four per cent of the 12 and older population has received a booster dose.

In Ontario, there are 693 patients with COVID-19 in hospital. That includes 249 people in provincial ICUs.

Another 1,074 lab-confirmed cases were reported in Ontario on Monday. To date, the province has reported 1,114,284 cases of the disease, including 1,085,011 recoveries and 12,574 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto