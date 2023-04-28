No COVID-19 ICU admissions reported in Waterloo region for the second week in a row
For the second week in a row, Region of Waterloo Public Health is reporting no one is in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) relating to COVID-19.
The region’s COVID-19 dashboard update on Friday shows ICU admissions remained at zero throughout the week.
Last week was the first time in months hospitals in Waterloo region didn’t have COVID-19 patients in their ICUs.
The number of hospitalizations relating to COVID-19 remained stable at 20, which is one less than reported last week.
When it comes to hospitalizations, the region has seen some ebbs and flows over the month of April, but the number of hospitalizations is nearly half of what it was at the start of the month.
There were no new deaths associated with COVID-19 reported this week, according to the dashboard.
Since the start of the pandemic, the region has reported 518 deaths linked to COVID-19.
The number of active outbreaks in high-risk settings dropped by two with just three outbreaks remaining.
-
Gala supporting youth going through their darkest daysDozens of people came together in Barrie Friday evening, all with the common goal of helping children going through their darkest days.
-
Notley makes $40M pledge for new children's hospitalAlberta's official opposition is promising to invest $40 million into a new stand-alone facility for the Stollery Children's Hospital.
-
Teen, 2 youths charged after disturbance involving knives: PoliceWaterloo regional police say two youths and a 19-year-old have been charged after officers received multiple reports of a disturbance involving individuals with knives at Fairview Mall in Kitchener.
-
Former Thom student returns home to honour friend and contribute to fundraiserAn alumni of Thom Collegiate returned home on Friday to honour a friend, and contribute to a longstanding student fundraiser.
-
Suspect identified in daylight armed robbery of elderly woman in downtown TorontoA Toronto man has been identified by police as the suspect in the armed robbery of an elderly woman at a downtown Toronto ATM on Friday morning.
-
'A lot of harm': Anti-LGBTQ group flouts province’s requests to stop protesting on North Vancouver overpassAn anti-LGBTQ group is continuing to protest on a highway overpass despite the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure warning it to leave.
-
'Does he have the guts to show up?' Premier called out for not planning to attend teacher's rallyAs the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) prepare for a public education rally at the legislative building on Saturday, some are questioning the absence of the premier and the education minister.
-
Anglophone East School District makes changes to try and address overcrowdingThe Anglophone East District Education Council made decisions Thursday night regarding how it plans to address overcrowding within its schools
-
Bandits 1 victory from AJHL three-peat after overtime win at Spruce GroveThe Brooks Bandits have a chance to claim their third straight AJHL championship Friday night.