No COVID-19 ICU admissions reported in Waterloo region for the second week in a row

For the second week in a row, Region of Waterloo Public Health is reporting no one is in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) relating to COVID-19.

The region’s COVID-19 dashboard update on Friday shows ICU admissions remained at zero throughout the week.

Last week was the first time in months hospitals in Waterloo region didn’t have COVID-19 patients in their ICUs.

The number of hospitalizations relating to COVID-19 remained stable at 20, which is one less than reported last week.

When it comes to hospitalizations, the region has seen some ebbs and flows over the month of April, but the number of hospitalizations is nearly half of what it was at the start of the month.

There were no new deaths associated with COVID-19 reported this week, according to the dashboard.

Since the start of the pandemic, the region has reported 518 deaths linked to COVID-19.

The number of active outbreaks in high-risk settings dropped by two with just three outbreaks remaining.