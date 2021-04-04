No COVID-19 information to be released on Easter Sunday in Manitoba

The province will not be releasing any COVID-19 data on Easter Sunday due to the holiday.

The regularly scheduled COVID-19 bulletin released at 12:30 p.m. has been cancelled for Sunday. The province said COVID-19 information, along with an update on COVID-19 vaccines, will be released in a bulletin on Monday, April 5.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, will be holding a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the province reported one death related to COVID-19, along with 181 news cases – which included cases reported on Friday and Saturday.

