Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting no COVID-19 outbreaks at either campus after its final outbreak was rescinded Saturday.

The remaining outbreak at WRH on 8 West (8W) of the Ouellette campus is now, the hospital says.

WRH had been dealing with four breaks between both the Ouellette and Met campus with outbreaks having been declared on the 6E and 8W at Ouellette and 4N and 6N at Met Campus.

On Tuesday, the outbreaks on 6E, 4N and 6N were rescinded.

The hospital says precautions remain in place across both campuses and on all units to identify potential outbreaks earlier on.

All patients are also tested for COVID-19 before being admitted to the hospital whether or not they are symptomatic.