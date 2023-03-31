No COVID-19-related deaths or outbreaks in Waterloo region this week: Public health

There were no COVID-19-related deaths in Waterloo region this week, according to the Region of Waterloo Public Health update on Friday.

The dashboard shows the number of hospitalizations has risen, hitting 36, which is the highest number of hospitalizations in March.

The last time the number of hospitalizations was this high was around Feb. 12 when 37 people were in hospital with COVID-19.

Three patients in local ICUs have COVID-19. This is slightly down from the five in ICU last week.

According to the public health dashboard, there are no outbreaks at any high-risk settings.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Waterloo region since the start of the pandemic is 518.

Between March 19 and 25, Public Health Ontario is reporting 30 deaths associated with COVID-19.

The province saw 232 hospitalizations relating to COVID-19 last week.