No COVID-19 update in Manitoba on Good Friday

The Province of Manitoba will not be releasing any COVID-19 information on Friday.

The regularly scheduled COVID-19 bulletin, which is released daily at 12:30 p.m., was cancelled due to the Good Friday holiday.

COVID-19 information from the province will be released on Saturday. CTV News Winnipeg will post the information online.

The province said it has also cancelled its COVID-19 bulletin on Sunday, April 4, though it will be releasing the COVID-19 information the following day.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, is expected to hold a COVID-19 media briefing on Tuesday, April 6. CTV News Winnipeg will live stream this event.

On Thursday, the province reported two deaths related to COVID-19, along with 59 new cases.

You can read more about Thursday's COVID-19 update here.