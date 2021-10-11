No COVID-19 update today from Manitoba government

Officials with the Manitoba government will not be providing a COVD-19 update on Monday due to the Thanksgiving long weekend,

Typically, health officials hold a virtual news conference on Monday to give an update on COVID-19 cases in the province. However, due to Thanksgiving, there will be no COVID-19 web updates, media bulletins or media availability.

Instead, the province will provide these updates on Tuesday.

As of Friday, the last time the province provided updated COVID-19 numbers, there were 927 active cases in Manitoba, and 61,385 cases since the start of the pandemic. The five-day provincial test positivity rate was at 3.4 per cent.