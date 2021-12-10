No credit card required: AHS issues text scam warning
Albertans will never be asked for credit card information by Alberta Health Services so they can get money for taking a COVID-19 vaccine.
That means if you get a text saying otherwise, it's fake and you should contact local police using a non-emergency line.
AHS issued a reminder on social media Friday, saying they are getting reports of people receiving text message appearing to be from the provincial health agency and promising money for getting vaccinated.
"Please report this by calling the non-emergency line for local law enforcement," it said.
The province did offer $100 to Albertans who got the jab between Sept. 3 and Oct. 14, but that payment is being done in the form of a debit card.
In October, the province said more than 150,000 people had registered to receive a payment.
We are receiving reports of a scam in which texts, that appear to be from AHS, promise Albertans money for getting a COVID-19 vaccine & ask for credit card information. (1/2)— Alberta Health Services (@AHS_media) December 10, 2021
