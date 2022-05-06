'No criminal act,' no photos taken, police say after advisory about man reportedly watching children from behind a bush

A day after asking for the public's help to investigate a strange situation reported in Kamloops this week, police now say nothing criminal happened.

Local RCMP were called to investigate what they called a "suspicious occurrence" on Bank Road Wednesday.

They were told that a man was hiding behind a bush in an area near a school. He appeared to be taking photos of children.

Members of the Kamloops RCMP went to the area and looked for the man witnesses saw behaving strangely, but he'd left the area before they could find him.

The RCMP released a photo taken of a person alleged to be the man behind the incident, asking for the public's help to identify him.

Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a statement Thursday that they'd like to speak with him and figure out what happened.

Police said Friday that they were able to identify the man, and that their investigation determined "there was no criminal act" and that no photos were taken of the children.

Officers thanked the public for tips that led to the identification of the man involved.

Editor's note: The man's photo has been removed from this article as nothing criminal is alleged to have occurred.