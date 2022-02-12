No criminal code offenses during Friday night's protest, Fredericton Police continue to monitor

Fredericton Police continue to monitor the ongoing protest occurring throughout the city after there were no criminal code offenses Friday night.

Police say one Motor vehicle Act ticket had been issued around 5:30 a.m. Saturday due to improper use of a horn.

Due to the protest, some roads remain closed to vehicle traffic; Queen Street between the Cenotaph and St. John Street.

Police say barriers are being adjusted to provide additional space to keep the protest site as safe as possible.

"We anticipate increased traffic into the city throughout the day, and more pedestrians around the protest site, as planned convoys arrive," says Fredericton Police, in a release.

Officers say any planned deliveries to businesses will be permitted with a valid manifest.