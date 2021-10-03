No criminal offence in Chatham-Kent high-speed chase: SIU
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has cleared the Chatham-Kent Police Service in connection with a high-speed pursuit on Highway 401 that ended in a woman sustaining serious injuries last year.
The SIU’s director Joseph Martino has found “no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offence” in connection with the chase last November.
The SIU says in Nov. 28, 2020 an officer in a marked cruiser initiated a pursuit of a pickup truck driver who had a suspended driver’s license and was bound by a term of recognizance to not associate with the passenger.
An 11km high speed chase ensued on the 401 before the truck crashed on the Kent Bridge Road off-ramp.
The female passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries where she was diagnosed with fractures and ligament damage to her spine.
In a news release, Martino says the officer should have discontinued the pursuit due to public safety considerations, however, he found the officers driving was not “marked departure from a reasonable standard of care in the circumstances.”
