No damage after fire at St. Laurent food court

The general manager of the St. Laurent Shopping Centre says no property was damaged after a fire in the food court Wednesday morning.

The Ottawa Fire Service said firefighters were called to the mall at 7:50 a.m. The sprinkler system extinguished the fire, but there was enough smoke to prompt firefighters to evacuate the building.

It took more than an hour to get the smoke out of the mall, OFS said in a tweet.

A health inspector was also called to the mall.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, general manager Amy Rozario said the mall was able to reopen after the evacuation.

“Today, there was a fire incident on the property. The area affected was evacuated and is now open. No property was damaged. We thank our tenants and guests for their cooperation during the evacuation,” Rozario said.

Firefighters used high pressurized fans to ventilate & also used squeegees to direct the large amount of water to the drains to minimize the amount of damage to the property. A health inspector has been dispatched. #OttNews 2/2



OFS Photographer Jean Lalonde