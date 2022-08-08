No damage reported after 4.6 magnitude earthquake off Vancouver Island

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Vancouver Island.

Earthquakes Canada says the quake was measured at approximately 12:39 a.m. Monday a depth of 10 kilometres.

The agency reports the epicentre was 142 kilometres southwest of Port Alice, B.C., or 348 kilometres from Victoria. The United States Geological Survey measured the epicentre at 205 kilometres west of Tofino, B.C.

There are no reports of damage or injuries, and no expectation of a tsunami.